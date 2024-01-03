Bill Belichick to the Eagles Would Be Amazing
By Kyle Koster
It wasn't so long ago that the Philadelphia Eagles were cruising to the NFC East crown and looked very much like a team capable of returning to the Super Bowl and perhaps winning it this time. Then the wheels feel off. Nick Sirianni's team has lost four of five. They need the Dallas Cowboys to fumble the bag to avoid taking on a path that might require they win three road games before booking any flight to Las Vegas. This, combined with an unquenchable thirst for content, has birthed an idea that Sirianni could be in some sort of danger should the Eagles go out sad.
On its face, this seems absurd. Sirianni has won immediately and often. There are some real problems to solve in order to get where this team wants to go but, man, it's the NFL and 11- or 13-win seasons don't simply grow on trees. Of course, once you throw the notion of getting Bill Belichick into the equation, it changes the calculus. Which is what Craig Carton did on his show this morning.
The breakout line?
"Nick Sirianni is not safe. If I'm Philly and it doesn't go right, I'll be the first team to try to beat the Chargers to the phone and bring Bill Belichick in and they would love him in Philadelphia."
There was at least three more minutes of supporting text, as well.
What an idea. This is how you do sports radio. Take something that would never happen in a million years and say, hey, wouldn't it be crazy if this happened/it's not so crazy now, is it? Belichick in that city, with those fans and that media ... just a chef's kiss to it all. Now that the idea is in our heads we want it badly.