Bill Belichick Could Enter Pro Football Hall of Fame Much Earlier Than Expected
By Joe Lago
Bill Belichick might not be done coaching. He could pursue another NFL head coach position next year after missing out this offseason. And when he does decide to retire, the 72-year-old six-time Super Bowl winner will go straight into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He won't have to wait long to receive his gold jacket.
On Friday, the Hall of Fame announced that it will reduce the waiting period for retired coaches to become eligible for election from five years to just one year. The change will be instituted for the 2026 Hall of Fame Class.
With the 2025 election process already under way, Belichick — who is a lock to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer after his glorious 24-year run with the New England Patriots ended last January — could be inducted into Canton as early as 2026 if he doesn't return to coaching next year.
The new rules limit each Hall of Fame election cycle to one coaching finalist. That means another Hall of Fame coach shoo-in — Pete Carroll — will have to wait in line behind Belichick.
The soon-to-be 73-year-old Carroll, who led the Seattle Seahawks to their lone Super Bowl victory in 2014, also ended a long, successful NFL tenure after last season, finishing his time in the Emerald City with a 137-89-1 record in 14 seasons. Carroll plans to stay busy with a new job, but not in coaching.
Carroll will be teaching a yet-to-be-determined class at USC, where he won two national championships as the Trojans' head football coach from 2001 to 2009.