Overhead Highlight of Bijan Robinson Running Is Awesome
On Wednesday, the Atlanta Falcons released overhead video of one of Bijan Robinson's runs from the team's Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. It's safe to say we need more of these.
The video shows the rookie's shiftiness as he makes a number of sweet cuts, knifing through the Packers' defense. The play came on a first-and-10 from Atlanta's 34-yard line in the second quarter of the contest. It ended up being a 19-yard run, Robinson's longest of the game.
Check it out:
Yeah, give me more highlights like this. This angle makes Robinson's incredible athleticism stand out. He's so quick while also possessing straight-line speed and power. There's a reason the Falcons bucked conventional wisdom and selected him with the eighth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He finished the day with 124 yards on 19 carries (6.5 yards per carry).
This highlight is a reminder that there are few things in football cooler than a running back slashing through a defense at full speed.