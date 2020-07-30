Biggest Snubs From the NFL Top 100 Players List
By Liam McKeone | Jul 30 2020
Folks, a list was posted, and I am upset about it. Players around the NFL ranked who they believe are the Top 100 players in the league. It is unclear how seriously they take this exercise, but omissions were made, and I will use this platform to express my displeasure over it.
Without further ado, the biggest snubs on the NFL Top 100 Players List, as voted upon by players.
Carson Wentz
What if I told you that a ranking of quarterbacks had Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, and Ryan Tannehill ahead of Carson Wentz? You'd probably say that's a bad list, right? Well, that's what the NFL Top 100 suggests. Wentz was not named one of the Top 100 players in the league, which is simply outrageous. He didn't have his best season as a pro last year, but he still threw for over 4,000 yards with 27 TDs and only seven picks. He put up those stats despite literally throwing to practice squad guys by the last few weeks of the season. He wasn't one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL last year, but he was certainly deserving of the spot.
Kenny Golladay
Now I'm really getting worked up. Golladay led all receivers in touchdowns last season. Yes, more than Julio Jones (although that isn't a huge surprise, given his Calvin Johnson-esque tendency to rack up big yards but not touchdowns for whatever reason). More than Mike Evans. More than Michael Thomas. More than DeAndre Hopkins. He did this while catching passes from such luminaries as Jeff Driskel and David Blough. And yet! Not a spot could be found for Golladay, according to his coworkers. I guess he'll have to beat Randy Moss' single-season record to appear on the list next year.
Matt Ryan
You can basically copy and paste the above Carson Wentz paragraph and feel the same way about Ryan. His case isn't as strong as Wentz', given he had a mostly-intact receiving core for most of the season and the Falcons still stunk out loud for three-quarters of the year. But he still threw for 4,446 yards and 26 touchdowns. Josh Allen led the Bills to the playoffs but accounted for 1,000 yards less of total offense, which includes yards gained on the ground, where he has a rather substantial advantage over Ryan. Hmm. Maybe my beef is with Allen...
Joe Mixon
Mixon was quite literally the only bright spot for a terrible Bengals team this year. He ran for 1,137 yards and caught 35 passes for 287 yards, racking up eight touchdowns in total. Those numbers don't really blow you away, I'll admit that. But here's a statline from another running back that did earn a spot in the NFL Top 100 list: 857 yards rushing, 207 yards receiving, and 14 total touchdowns. Those numbers belong to Todd Gurley. He was ranked No. 57, and Mixon was unranked. His numbers are demonstrably worse other than the touchdown count, and given his yardage total is so much lower than Mixon's, it wouldn't be disingenuous to chalk up a double-digit TD count as a result of the Rams' prolific offense rather than his own skill. Name recognition and not being on the worst team in the NFL counts for something, I guess, but it shouldn't count for this much.