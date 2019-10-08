Biggest Losers From Week 5 of the 2019 NFL Season By Ryan Phillips | Oct 08 2019 Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Week 5 of the 2019 NFL season is in the books and we had yet another crazy weekend. Here's a look at the biggest losers from the fifth week of this campaign.

Anyone who faced Christian McCaffrey in fantasy football

You poor, poor humans. McCaffrey went for 237 total yards and three touchdowns, while racking up 47.7 fantasy points. In the process he's established himself as a legit MVP candidate.

Chargers PR department

I mean, how do you even try to start spinning this crowd as some kind of positive and talk about the "growth" of your fan base in Los Angeles:

Crowd update time:



12:56 to play 2nd quarter in the middle of a #Chargers drive. #DENvsLAC pic.twitter.com/5oueCAwHP5 — Derek Togerson (@DerekNBCSD) October 6, 2019

It's Year 3, and the Chargers were hyped as a Super Bowl contender before the season and they can't even find 25,000 fans to fill their diminutive home stadium. What a disaster for the NFL.

The Steelers' quarterback room

Pittsburgh's quarterback room is going to be pretty empty this week. Ben Roethlisberger is out for the year after elbow surgery, and Mason Rudolph was concussed on Sunday after a brutal hit from Earl Thomas. They're down to third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges in Pittsburgh now.

Chase Daniel

A lot of people welcomed the news that Chase Daniel was going to start in place of Mitchell Trubisky for the Chicago Bears. They look silly now. Daniel was awful in a 24-21 loss to the Raiders in London.

He completed 22 of 30 passes with 231 yards and two touchdowns, but threw two interceptions, including the one that clinched the game for the Raiders. He also took four sacks and held on to the ball far too long.

Bengals fans

Bengals fans waited years to get rid of Marvin Lewis and their first season without him has been an absolute disaster. Andy Dalton is completely washed and the team's best player, A.J. Green, has missed the whole season. This seems like a lost season in Cincinnati and it might be time to just go full tank mode. The Bengals are 0-5 and going absolutely nowhere.

Dan Quinn

The Falcons have dropped quickly from NFC champion to a 1-4 squad that appears dead in the water. Head coach Dan Quinn runs the team's defense. That's the same defense that surrendered 53 points and 592 yards to the Houston Texans on Sunday. While Quinn's job appears safe for now, that might not be the case at the end of the season.

Anyone who watched the Bills and Titans play

A 14-7 game between two poorly-constructed teams? If that was your local game during the early window I feel like someone owes you a heartfelt apology. Woof.

Adam Gase's job security

Adam Gase was brought to the Jets to modernize the team's offense. The head coach has somehow made things worse. Yeah, starting quarterback Sam Darnold is out, but a good coach can work around injuries. Gase's offense is dead last in the NFL, averaging just 179.5 yards per game. The Jets are also last in passing offense (113.5 yards per game) and 30th in rushing offense (66.0 yards per game). At this point what does Gase bring to the table?

Dak Prescott's bank account

As the Cowboys sink to 3-2, Dak Prescott's value has dropped. The last two weeks, Dak has thrown two touchdown passes and four interceptions. Every week that goes by without a new contract his value could be dropping.

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield and the Browns are having an absolute bust of a season. Cleveland is 2-3, while Mayfield has thrown four touchdown passes against eight interceptions. On the season he's completed just 55.9 percent of his passes. Things are a mess for the Browns and don't appear on the verge of getting any better.