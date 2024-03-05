5 Biggest LIV Golf Contracts
LIV Golf has shaken up the sport by giving top golfers insane contracts to join the tour. While those contracts aren't made public, we have some idea what the top guys are getting due to reports that have surfaced. What follows is a look at the five biggest contracts given out to LIV Golfers so far.
5. Bryson DeChambeau, $125 million
DeChambeau announced he signed with LIV Golf in June of 2022. At the time his contract was for around $125 million. DeChambeau was one of the first big names to sign up for the tour and came in the initial wave of massive contracts. The contract is reportedly for four-and-a-half years.
DeChambeau won the 2020 U.S. Open, but hasn't won another major. Still, he was a big get for LIV as he was one of the top names in golf at the time. He won two LIV events in 2023, LIV Golf Greenbrier and LIV Golf Chicago in August and September respectively.
4. Dustin Johnson, $125 million
In May of 2022, Johnson announced he would be joining LIV Golf. Along with DeChambeau, he reportedly got around $125 million to make the move. The two-time major winner and long-time world No. 1 was arguably the best golfer among the tour's initial signings. All told, Johnson has spent 130 weeks at No. 1 during his career.
Rumors are that his deal is for four years. He has won three LIV Golf events, in Boston, Tulsa and Las Vegas.
3. Brooks Koepka, $130 million
In June of 2022, Koepka announced his intention to join LIV Golf. While speculation on his contract has been all over the place, Koepka reportedly let it slip that he got $130 million on a four-year contract. Alan Shipnuck reported that detail in his book "LIV and Let Die."
Koepka has won five majors , three PGA Championship crowns and two U.S. Open titles. He has also finished second at the Masters twice and was fourth at The Open Championship in 2019. Since joining LIV, he has won three events -- at Jeddah in 2022 and 2023 and at Orlando in 2023.
2. Phil Mickelson, $200 million
Mickelson was the first big name to sign up with LIV Golf, announcing his intention to join the Saudi-backed tour in February of 2022. The six-time major winner reportedly landed a $200 million deal. He got in a ton of hot water for the way he discussed the Saudi government after his move. His apology also sucked.
Mickelson is yet to win on the LIV tour, but did finish second at the Masters in 2023 after turning in a brilliant performance on the final day.
1. Jon Rahm, $300 million
Rahm shocked the golf world when he announced his intention to join LIV Golf in December of 2023. Between his contract and signing bonuses, Rahm's deal will reportedly net him around $300 million. It is one of the biggest deals in sports history and came after Rahm had repeatedly pledged his loyalty to the PGA. The PGA had planned to build its future around Rahm, Rory McIlroy and others. His departure was a big blow.
The 29-year-old is one of the best golfers in the world and won the Masters in 2023 after winning the U.S. Open in 2021. He has yet to win on the LIV tour, but finished tied for third in his first event.