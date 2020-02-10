Big Names Left on the Board For the 4th-7th Rounds of the NFL Draft
Three rounds of the 2014 NFL Draft are in the books. But Super Bowls are won on the final day of the draft when teams make savvy picks in the final rounds. The Super Bowl Champion Seahawks had a 2013 defense littered with late-round picks: MVP Malcom Smith (7th), Kam Chancellor (5th), Walter Thurmond (4th round) and famously, Richard Sherman (5th).
Here’s a look at some big names still on the board headed into the final day:
Michael Sam, OLB, Missouri – Needs no introduction.
Tom Savage, QB, Pittsburgh – Remember when there was buzz he could go in the 2nd round? Ha. That was funny.
Bruce Ellington, WR, South Carolina – I’m a fan. Tough, quick more than fast, and had a knack for making plays, wherever you put him.
Pierre Desir, CB, Lindenwood – Popular small-school interception machine.
AJ McCarron, QB, Alabama – Winner, engaged to Katherine Webb, winner, tight with Nick Saban, winner.
Martavis Bryant, WR, Clemson – Bit of a project, but he is 6-foot-5. I wonder if people see him as a Stephen Hill-type bust.
De’Anthony Thomas, RB, Oregon – Wouldn’t shock me if he went undrafted. On his third agent, already. Fun college career might be his apex.
Andre Williams, RB, Boston College – Remember when he was a Heisman contender? Can’t catch a cold.
Devonta Freeman, RB, Florida State – On paper and on tape, looks great. Surprised he’s fallen this far.
Kevin Norwood, WR, Alabama – Probably has a 6-7-year career like Jerricho Cotchery or someone.
Lache Seastrunk, RB, Baylor – Burner from the Bears (4.51 40) doesn’t do enough to warrant an early-round pick.
Zach Mettenberger, QB, LSU – Between the “diluted” sample and the injuries, his stock appears to be way, way down.
Jackson Jeffcoat, DE, Texas – Highly-rated recruit with impressive bloodlines underwhelmed with the Longhorns.
Aaron Murray, QB, Georgia – Texans? Rams? Will his girlfriend go with him?