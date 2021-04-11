Bianca Belair Left a Mark When She Hair Whipped Sasha Banks at WrestleMania
The first night of WrestleMania took place in front of 25,000+ people at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night. Bianca Belair beat Sasha Banks for the SmackDown women's championship in the first singles match between black women in WrestleMania history.
Belair walked away with the belt after putting on a widely praised performance after she did things like pick Banks up over her head and carry her up a flight of stairs to throw her into the ring. Pretty impressive stuff.
It was another move that really caught the Internet's attention though. Belair whipped banks across the midsection with her hair. Literally. Makes you wonder if the referee should have made Banks let go of her hair in the first place if she can just use it as a whip. Seems like questionable officiating, but it is a fake sport, so you probably shouldn't complain.
One thing that was not fake was the mark the hair whip left on Banks' side.
Damn. That literally left a mark.