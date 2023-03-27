BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code: How to Claim $1,000 Promo This Week
You have access to an awesome new-user promotion at BetMGM Sportsbook, but you’re running out of time to make the most of it!
BetMGM is offering its new users an offer that’s hard to ignore: a refund of up to $1,000 in bonus bets if your first wager doesn’t hit!
March Madness is almost over, but there’s still a lot of fun to be had this time of the year, with the postseason fast approaching for both the NBA and NHL and a brand-new MLB season on the horizon.
Before you know it, though, we’ll only have MLB and other smaller sports like golf and tennis!
All you have to do to access this promotion is follow our step-by-step instructions below.
BetMGM Ohio Bonus
Remember, this offer is only for new users and you’re running out of time to make the most of it.
Here’s how you claim your bonus offer worth up to $1,000:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $10
It should be noted that if you want to maximize this opportunity, you’ll want to deposit much more than $10. After all, you’ll only receive a refund on your first wager, so why not use that chance to take a big swing?
If you’re a die-hard Ohio sports fan maybe that means taking a shot on the Cavs to win the Eastern Conference at +2200 odds. A $1,000 bet on that would profit you $22,000 if they pulled it off!
Or perhaps you want to wager on the Guardians to win the AL Central at +125 odds. Sure, that would only profit you $1,250, but the AL Central is WEAK this year.
If you lose your first bet, you’ll receive a 100% refund (up to $1,000) in bonus bets, meaning that you could take a swing on the Cavs and if that misses, you could pivot to the Guardians!
It’s already fun to be a sports fan in Ohio, but imagine how much better it could be with an offer like this! Sign up with BetMGM today before your sports betting options run dry.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER