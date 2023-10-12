BetMGM NFL Bonus: Win $200 INSTANTLY Betting $10 on Thursday Night Football!
Bet just $10 on tonight's game and you'll win $200 in bonuses instantly
By Joe Summers
BetMGM is giving new users an INSTANT $200 bonus for ANY $10 Thursday Night Football bet today!
All you have to do is sign up and bet $10 or more on tonight's game, then you'll immediately receive $200 in bonus bets!
Here's how to claim your bonus in only a few clicks:
BetMGM NFL Sign-Up Bonus
If you sign up for BetMGM and bet $10 or more on any Thursday Night Football wager, you'll instantly get $200 in bonus bets. That's +2000 odds win or lose!
Follow these steps and that $200 is all yours:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity
3. Bet at least $10 on any Thursday Night Football wager
That's all! You'll immediately be credited $200 in bonus bets without even needing to see if your wager wins.
If you win your bet, you'll still get those winnings on top of the bonus. Since you'll get your $200 immediately, you can turn right around and keep betting with the bonus funds!
Only new BetMGM users in states with legal sports betting have access to this exclusive offer. It's only available for a short time, so sign up for BetMGM now before it's too late!
Chiefs vs. Broncos Week 6 Odds, Spread and Total
BetMGM offers a variety of ways to bet on tonight's game, including moneyline and spread picks, player props, totals, parlays and more!
Go to the 'NFL' section after you sign up and make your deposit to explore your options. Follow the steps above and you'll get that $200 no matter what.
You'll also love BetMGM's user-friendly interface, exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards program that'll keep those bonuses coming in long after this offer is exhausted.
Start profiting on tonight's matchup right now - sign up for BetMGM to get started!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.