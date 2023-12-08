BetMGM + Caesars Promos: $2,500 in No-Sweat Bets for ANY NFL Week 14 Wager!
Unlock up to four chances to win with up to $2,500 in house money
The NFL regular season is already starting to wrap up, but you still have time to pick your Super Bowl winner at plus-odds with NO SWEAT!
You’ll be rewarded with a no-sweat bet at both BetMGM and Caesars – totaling up to $2,500 in house money – when you sign up and make a first-time deposit.
Here’s how you can give yourself four chance to win big betting on this NFL season:
BetMGM Bonus Code
If you lose your first bet at BetMGM, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,500!
Here’s how you can lock in your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s all there is to it! Just sign up and make a deposit of $10 or more. Then, your first bet will automatically be backed by the house.
Of course, you could play this opportunity any which way you choose, including betting on another sport, an individual game, player prop or more.
But why not use it on a bet that you can enjoy the rest of this NFL season, like picking a Super Bowl winner?
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
Your first bet at Caesars will be protected with house money for up to $1,000 and returned as bonus bets if you lose.
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code BIGLEAD1000
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
As long as you use the promo code and deposit $10 or more, you’ll unlock this bonus offer!
Again, you can use your no-sweat bet on ANYTHING you choose, so you might as well shoot for the stars, at least with that first try.
Now let’s make sure you know how to bet on the NFL at these sportsbooks.
Odds to Win Super Bowl LVIII
There are tons of fun ways for you to bet on your favorite NFL teams and players at BetMGM and Caesars.
One of those ways is to pick who will win the Super Bowl!
Since the playoffs still haven’t started, you’ll be able to bet on ANY team at plus-odds, giving you a chance to multiply what you risked with just one win.
San Francisco is the overwhelming favorite to win the championship, but they still have 3-to-1 odds! And the odds only get better the further down the list you go, with Kansas City listed at 5-to-1 and the Eagles and Ravens both at 6-to-1.
But you don’t have to bet on the Super Bowl. You could instead bet on a single game, from picking a winner to covering the spread or even just a player prop.
Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to bet on the NFL with up to four chances to win big. Sign up with BetMGM and Caesars today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.