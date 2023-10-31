BetMGM Bonus: Win $200 INSTANTLY Betting $10 on any MLB, NBA, NHL or NFL Game!
Bet $10 or more on any game at BetMGM to instantly win $200 in bonus bets
By Joe Summers
BetMGM has a fantastic $200 sign-up bonus available for those looking to score a BIG payday betting on any game today!
New users who bet $10 or more on any game in any sport will INSTANTLY receive $200 in bonus bets just for placing the wager. It's that simple!
Here's how to claim your $200 in only a few clicks:
BetMGM $200 Bonus Code
If you sign up for BetMGM and bet $10 or more on on any game, you'll immediately be credited $200 in bonus bets win or lose. That's +2000 odds guaranteed!
Follow these steps to get your automatic win:
1. Sign up for BetMGM with this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity
3. Bet $10 or more on any game in any sport
That's it! Once you place your wager, you'll instantly be credited $200 in bonus bets to use freely.
Since you'll get the bonus immediately, you can keep betting on today's action. It's up to you how to use the bonus funds! If you win, you'll still get those winnings too, putting you in line for a huge payday.
You must be a new BetMGM user in a state with legal sports betting to claim this limited-time offer. Sign up for BetMGM now and spice up your day with a $200 bonus!
How to Bet Today at BetMGM
BetMGM offers odds on all the day's action, whether you're betting on the World Series or prefer a bet in the NBA, NHL or any other league.
You can utilize this bonus with ANY wager, including moneyline and spread picks, totals, player props, futures, parlays and more.
Take a moment to explore the user-friendly interface to get comfortable with the layout. Follow the steps outlined above and you'll get that $200 bonus no matter what!
You'll also love BetMGM's exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards program that'll keep your bonuses flowing in. Sign up now!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.