Ohio Sports Fans: Win $200 for Signing Up with Bet365 While Offer Lasts
It’s impossible to guarantee a win in sports betting unless you sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook.
New users at Bet365 will win $200 in bonus bets simply for signing up and betting $1 (with a $10 deposit), win or lose.
Who couldn’t use an extra $200 to take your sports entertainment to the next level? Keep reading to find out how to access this limited-time offer.
Bet365 Ohio Promo Bonus
Sports fans in Ohio are exclusively eligible for this offer, but have to act fast because it won’t be around forever.
Here’s how you claim your $200 in bonus bets today:
- Sign up for Bet365 Sportsbook (no promo code required)
- Verify your identity
- Make a deposit of $10 or more
- Wager $1 or more on any bet with -500 odds or longer (-400, -200, +100, etc.)
If you’ve completed each step, congrats! You’re going to win $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens to your wager.
If you win, you’ll have the money you risked returned to you along with your winnings and your bonus bets. Where else can you turn a $10 investment into $200+ guaranteed?
Keep in mind that you won’t receive your bonus bets until your first wager settles so you should bet on something that ends soon.
With an extra $200 on hand you could wager on any of the awesome sporting action going on right now from the Cavs in the NBA playoffs, the Guardians in the brand-new MLB season and more!
Bet365 offers one of the best web interfaces of any sportsbook, including live bet tracking and an easy-to-understand dashboard. Join now while this offer lasts.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER