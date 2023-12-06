Bet365 Lousiana Bonus Code: Bet $1, Win $365 Bonus Guaranteed
Unlock the best promotion in sports betting when oyu sign up with Bet365
If you’re a sports fan in Louisiana, life is pretty good for you right now.
The Pelicans are in the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals,LSU is playing in a New Year’s Day bowl,Jalen Daniels is expected to win the Heisman Trophy and your Saints are still within reach of a division title!
And it’s about to get even BETTER with $365 in house money waiting for you at Bet365.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus win:
Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $1, Win $365
You’ll be guaranteed to win $365 in bonus bets just for signing up with Bet365 and placing your first bet of $1 or more! But you MUST live in Louisiana to access this offer.
Here’s how you can claim your guaranteed bonus:
- Sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook LA (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $1 or more on any bet
That's it. If you follow those instructions, you'll get $365 in bonus bets. But you should know that you won’t receive those bonus bets until that first wager settles. So make sure to bet on a game that's happening today so you get your $365
Now let’s make sure you’re comfortable placing that first bet.
How to Bet at Bet365 Sportsbook
There are tons of fun ways for you to bet on all of your favorite sports at Bet365 Sportsbook!
Once you’ve logged in, navigate to the all-sports listing and scroll through the options until you find your sport of choice.
Then, you’ll be met with odds on upcoming games, futures bets and much more. When you see a game you want to bet on, be sure to click on it to see all of the available betting lines.
And don’t forget to put at least $1 on your first bet!
What to Expect at Bet365
If you haven’t heard of Bet365, you don’t know what you’re missing out on!
Bet365 is one of the fastest-growing sportsbooks in the nation, offering up-to-the-minute odds on games big and small in all of your favorite sports.
You’ll also be treated to odds boosts and other promotions that will give you more chances to cash in.
This is the biggest guaranteed win in sports betting, and it won’t be here for much longer. Sign up for Bet365 today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.