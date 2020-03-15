Best Twitter Follows for the March Madness NCAA Tournament
By Brian Giuffra | Mar 15 2020
The Big Lead was preparing for March Madness by scouring the social feeds of our favorite college basketball personalities to create a discerning list of the best follows. We took time to really get it right, so as you were watching the NCAA Tournament you could follow along with media personalities who would enhance your viewing experience.
Then coronavirus happened.
But while there is no NCAA Tournament to enjoy anymore, there's now even more reason to follow these people on Twitter. After all, we still need to be entertained, and these personalities do that and more. So without further ado, we present the best Twitter follows for the NCAA Tournament, whenever it's played next.
Jay Bilas (@JayBilas)
Bilas is eminently knowledgeable about the sport and also holds its stakeholders accountable for their lies and obfuscations. As an added bonus, you'll wake up every day with a Young Jeezy quote that is sure to motivate you to be your best you.
Pat Forde (@ByPatForde)
Forde is arguably the best columnist covering college basketball. He's also one of the top investigative reporters. He'll find stories others don't and execute them in an interesting article. Plus, his instant-reaction opinions on Twitter are usually on point too.
Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops)
Goodman, who is Stadium's college basketball insider, watches more hoops at all levels (college, NBA, high school, AAU) than just about anyone on the planet. He has an incisive wit and knows exactly what you should be looking for.
Eli Hershkowitz (@EliHershkowitz) and Nick Kostos (@TheKostos)
Two of the hosts of Radio.com's nightly show, You Better You Bet, are great follows in all seasons if you are looking to make informed decisions about where to put your wagers. Hershkowitz can name the entire rotation of players on a majority of the tournament's teams; Kostos does his homework, too, and is very entertaining.
Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter)
O'Neil has forgotten more about covering college basketball than most people know. She's capable of going deep and going wide on her information.
Marty Mush (@Marty_Mush)
Another entertaining gambling follow, Marty, who works for Barstool, has a wildly unpredictable feed. You never know when he's going to suffer a bad beat and send his pet bird flying haphazardly around the room.
Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein)
Rothstein is as enthusiastic a human being as exists in the world, and he harnesses just about all that energy towards college hoops. His aphorisms are bizarrely catchy and will stick in your head.
Dick Vitale (@DickieV)
Vitale is one of those people who tweets exactly how he talks, and so it is impossible not to read his tweets without hearing his voice in your head. Appreciate every day we've got with him in full throttle.
Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach)
One of the best college sports writers out there, Auerbach has a knack for finding great stories out of seemingly mundane topics. She's a great follow during the tournament if you want good stories from the games she's covering.
Mark Titus (@clubtrillion)
Arguably the most entertaining person relating to college basketball, Titus has a terrific sense of humor. His observations also find the mark more often than his jumper, which is a good thing.
Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos)
Never afraid to share his opinion, or answer follower's questions, Evans knowledge of college hoops is deep and rooted in gambling. He's currently a free agent (formerly with Yahoo!) and offering a lot of great insights on Twitter as his primary publishing place.
Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla)
A former coach and current analyst, Fraschilla does a good job of highlighting interesting stories around CBB, inserting his opinions about many different teams and interacting with his users. He's a little heavy on the coach-focused commentary, but drops enough smart points to offset it.
Jordan Cornette (@jordancornette)
The ESPN college basketball analyst, who played at Notre Dame, hardly tweets about anything other than college hoops. Look out for him as a general riser in the sports media landscape over the next several years and beyond.
Ken Pomeroy (@kenpomeroy)
For years KenPom has been the go-to site for stats-based college basketball analysis. Pomeroy provides that analysis instantly on his Twitter feed. If you like probabilities an analyzing the statistical side of basketball, Pomeroy is a must-follow.