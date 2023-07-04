How 3 Sportsbooks Will Combine to Give You $550 GUARANTEED With Bonus Promos on 4th of July
Turn $26 worth of bets into $550 in guaranteed wins in minutes today
If you’re looking to celebrate the Fourth of July, you’ve come to the right place.
We’ve compiled the three best promotions in sports betting – setting you up with $550 in guaranteed bonus bet wins!
Keep reading if you could use an extra $550 to celebrate America’s pastime today.
Bet and Get Offers: Bet365, FanDuel and DraftKings Promo Codes
You’ll be winning bonus bets simply for signing up with these sportsbooks, making a qualifying deposit and placing your first bet.
Let’s start with Bet365 Sportsbook, which is only available to residents of Colorado, Iowa, Ohio, New Jersey and Virginia.
When you sign up with Bet365 Sportsbook, you’ll need to verify your identity and location, deposit $10 or more and then bet $1 or more on any MLB game today.
Once you’ve completed those steps, you’ll be winning $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens!
Now we’ll pivot to a new and unique offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.
When you sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook, you’ll verify your identity and location and deposit $10 or more.
You’ll then be rewarded with bonus bets – 10-times the value of your first MLB wager – capped at $20 to win $200.
When you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook, you’ll again verify your identity and location, deposit $10 or more and then bet $5 or more on any MLB game today.
You’ll be rewarded with $150 in bonus bets – paid out as six $25 bet credits – instantly upon placing your wager.
The best part about these offers is that you can count on adding your winnings to your account if you win your bets!
In just a few minutes’ time you’ve boosted your bankroll to $550+ that you can use to celebrate the holiday.
How to Bet on MLB
It’s easy to bet on your favorite MLB teams and players at Bet365, FanDuel and DraftKings.
You can bet on anything from picking a team to win, betting on how many runs will be scored, picking a player to hit a home run and much more!
Each of these sportsbooks has a ‘MLB’ section that houses all of the betting lines for the day along with robust futures markets where you can bet on second-half predictions!
Don’t forget that you can also combine your best bets into parlays to give yourself a shot at a wild payday.
However you decide to bet this Fourth of July, do it at Bet365, FanDuel and DraftKings so you can start off a winner.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.