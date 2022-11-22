Best NFL Plays of Week 11
Week 11 in the NFL had no shortage of great plays. Some came just in time to decide games while others swung momentum at a crucial moment. Here are the five best.
5. Tony Pollard Takes the Wheel
The Dallas Cowboys went up to Minnesota and straight-up hurt the Vikings' feelings in a 40-3 romp to announce themselves as serious contenders. Running back Tony Pollard continued his excellent play, rushing for 80 yards and collecting another 109 through the air. He put things out of reach with a 68-yard touchdown — one of two on the day — to put things out of reach and force CBS to pipe in a more alluring Bengals-Steelers.
4. Najee Harris' End Zone Leap
The Pittsburgh Steelers ran out of steam late against the Cincinnati Bengals, but running back Najee Harris left it all on the field. He took a handoff and scampered 19 yards to paydirt in the second quarter, capping things off by taking flight.
3. Aidan Hutchinson's Crucial Pick
The Detroit Lions are suddenly a halfway decent football team and picked up their third consecutive victory on the road against the New York Giants. They were sparked by defensive end Aidan Hutchinson dropping back and coverage and changing the narrative. He recovered a fumble later in the game to continue his quest to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.
2. Cole Kmet's One-Handed Grab
The Chicago Bears suffered another loss on the road against Atlanta, but tight end Cole Kmet showed he only needed one hand to get the job done.
1. Marcus Jones' Near-Walkoff Punt Return
The New England Patriots and New York Jets played almost 60 minutes without a touchdown until the Pats' Marcus Jones shocked the world by taking a punt back 84 yards for a game-winning score that will send long-lasting reverberations around the AFC East.