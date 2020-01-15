Top NFL Free Agents By Position
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 15 2020
Quarterback: Dak Prescott
Drew Brees is the better player right now, but his team and coach want him back. Tom Brady has limited options. Dak is young and looked like an MVP at some points last season. Just 26, Dak threw for 4,900 yards and 30 touchdowns this season.
Running Back: Derrick Henry
He's taken his final form as the guy who dominated high school, college, and now the NFL. He led the NFL in carries, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns this season and is currently carrying the Titans to the AFC Championship Game.
Fullback: Anthony Sherman
Sherman had four carries and two receptions for one of the top offenses in the NFL this season. Like your team is looking for a fullback anyway.
Wide Receivers
AJ Green
Will Joe Burrow be tempting enough to get him to return to Cincinnati? He'll be 32 this summer, but he still averaged 15.1 yards per catch and scored 6 touchdowns in 2018, and had a full year off in 2019 as he struggled through a foot injury.
Amari Cooper
He had career highs in yards, touchdowns and yards per target last season. He turns 26 this summer.
Tight End: Austin Hooper
Hooper had 75 catches for 787 yards and 6 touchdowns this season. He scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl a few years back, so you know he's clutch.
Interior Offensive Line
Joe Thuney is a two-time Super Bowl champion who has never missed a game.
Graham Glasgow started 47 of the last 48 games for the Lions. He can play guard or center.
Conor McGovern has played in 31 of the Broncos last 32 games, with starts at center and guard.
Offensive Tackles
Anthony Castonzo missed five games this season, but played all 16 in 2017 and 2018.
Jack Conklin started all 16 games for the Titans this season and helped protect Ryan Tannehill during his big comeback, as well as paved the way for Derrick Henry.
Defensive Ends: Jadeveon Clowney, Dante Fowler
Clowney now comes with some baggage following the Carson Wentz hit, but isn't that what teams are looking for in their defensive linemen? Fowler lived in the offensive backfield this season with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.
Interior Defensive Linemen: Chris Jones, DJ Reader
Jones had a down season with just 9 sacks, but made the Pro Bowl. Reader is just a monster in the middle of the line who had career highs in tackles, sacks and QB hits.
Linebackers: Shaquil Barrett, Cory Littleton, Blake Martinez
Barrett tallied 19.5 sacks this season. Littleton made 134 tackles. Martinez made 155.
Cornerbacks: Byron Jones, James Bradberry
Jones made the Pro Bowl in 2018, but he only had 44 tackles in 15 games last season. Bradberry had 3 interceptions, a sack and 51 solo tackles last season.
Safeties: Anthony Harris, Justin Simmons
Harris led the NFL in interceptions this season with six.. Simmons had 16 passes defensed this season to go with four picks and 93 tackles.
Kicker: Mason Crosby
At 35, Crosby is still in the prime of his kicking career. He made 22 of 24 field goal attempts this season.
Punter: Lachlan Edwards
Four years with the Jets would make any punter experienced. Edwards led the NFL with 87 punts and 3,991 yards this season.