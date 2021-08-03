Best NBA Free Agents Available After Day 1 of Free Agency
NBA free agency opened up at 6 p.m. on Monday night, less than a week after the NBA Draft. There were a lot of moves made. Some were obvious wins and clear-cut for both player and team, while others... not so much.
Most of the big names are off the board after Day 1 of free agency. Here's your primer for Day 2 and who the best players remaining are. There are plenty of familiar names. Below you'll find the 10 best remaining NBA free agents (ranked in no particular order).
Kawhi Leonard, SF
The widely-held expectation is that Leonard will re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers. The fact that he didn't do so immediately is not a poor omen for the Clips. Because this Los Angeles team can give Leonard more money than anyone else, and because Leonard's one true desire in this world appears to be living in southern California, there's very little doubt they'll come to an agreement. But as of right now, they have not, so Leonard is included on the list.
DeMar DeRozan, SG
The murmurs around DeRozan have suggested the former All-Star is willing to take a bit of a pay cut from the $27 million he earned with the Spurs last year for a legit shot at his first title. How much of a pay cut remains to be seen. DeRozan still has a lot to offer as a consistent scorer, a veteran who can get to his spots offensively and hold his own defensively. He can't be one of the top options on a title team anymore and his value in the playoffs is still in question considering the spacing issues his presence causes, but teams with their MLE available to offer (like the Heat, for example) could do much worse than DeRozan. He shouldn't remained unsigned for long.
Patty Mills, SG
The primary reason Mills remains a free agent is that he's busy scorching teams in Tokyo while playing on Team Australia in pursuit of a gold medal. Once he's done with that (which may be a while considering Australia just now beat Argentina to advance to the semifinals), Mills will have a lot of teams interested in what he can offer. And that is shooting at an elite level. Mills hit 37 percent of his shots from deep last year on six attempts per game and brings the gravity all great shooters have to the floor. He won't be in line for a huge payday, but a squad particularly hungry for three-point shooting could outbid the Spurs without much difficulty.
Andre Drummond, C
After the Lakers pulled off their summer blockbuster trade to bring Russell Westbrook into the fold, it seems doubtful Drummond will be a Laker for a long time, as Frank Vogel so hopefully proclaimed shortly after Drummond signed (and presumably before he saw him on the floor). The big man's time with Los Angeles reminded everyone that he's a good rebounder... and that's kind of it. Drummond's value has never been lower. But big man depth is a necessity in the league, and while I think teams have learned their lessons about giving Drummond eight digit-plus paydays, a nice little MLE deal couldn't hurt for a team lacking big men.
John Collins, PF (RFA)
Collins is the only restricted free agent on this list and is expected to re-sign with the Hawks after playing a key role in their Eastern Conference Finals run this season. But Atlanta was awfully reticent to commit to giving Collins a max contract earlier this season, and the man himself turned down a deal in that middle range worth $90 million before the season began. So there remains a chance another team can pry Collins away with a massive offer sheet that Atlanta feels it can't match. And it's easy to see why that's a tempting avenue. Collins is a modern power forward, capable of shooting the three at a decent clip with the hops to act as a dangerous roller to the rim. His defense is suspect, but at only 23 years-old, there's a lot of upside still untapped here.
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG
There's a lot of interest in Dinwiddie (or so suggests the rumor mill) despite the fact that he's coming off a torn ACL. He's likely still a free agent because the Nets are trying to convince him and another team that a sign-and-trade would be in everybody's best interest; the Nets don't have the cap space to sign anyone outright for more than a minimum deal and Dinwiddie can probably earn more money through a S&T, depending on who is in discussions. He's a good scoring point guard (20 PPG in 2019-20) who can start or come off the bench, and those are in high demand these days.
Kelly Oubre Jr., SF
Oubre's stock has fallen through the floor after a brutal season with Golden State where he only shot 31 percent from three and his defense ranged from average to subpar. But he's young at only 24 years-old and has the physical makeup of a three-and-D forward who can defend four positions, so there will be some interest eventually. The price point will probably be the hold-up here. This is Oubre's first shot at a legit payday and he'll want to take advantage of it, but it'll be tough to convince anyone he's worth it right now.
Dennis Schroder, PG
Somewhat similar to Oubre, Schroder entered this year's free agency looking to get paid despite the fact that last season was far from his best and his value is at an all-time low. Schroder doesn't have the advantage of being on the younger side, either, so it's a tough draw for the German guard. Still, he's a bit better than what he showed last year while sharing the ball with LeBron James and Anthony Davis; as previously mentioned, guards who can score at will are in high demand and Schroder has always been good at that. He'll find a home sooner rather than later-- it's the contract details that will define the timeline.
Reggie Jackson, PG
Jackson may have made himself a lot of money with his scorching playoff run with the Clippers after Kawhi went down this postseason, going absolutely berserk and playing a crucial role in propelling Los Angeles further than they should've gone without their superstar. He's commanding a good amount of interest in the open market but the Clippers are likely very interested in keeping him around and need the Kawhi domino to fall before entering into negotiations with their point guard.
Danny Green, SG
Green is still the type of player that every team wants. He can defend at a solid level and hit the three at a good clip. He's reliable and knows how to win with an impressive championship resume. Green is essentially the platonic ideal of a three-and-D wing. Philadelphia will certainly want him back after last year's disappointment, but Green will have plenty of options.
Victor Oladipo, SG
Oladipo is one of the biggest names remaining but isn't the same guy he once was. Two straight seasons plagued by injury have taken their toll on the former All-Star guard. He looked awful with Miami in the second half of last year before missing the last chunk of the season with yet another injury, averaging only 12 points per game on 37 percent shooting from the floor. Oladipo seems a prime candidate to sign a one-year prove-it deal with a good but not great team to reclaim his value as a slashing guard with the clut