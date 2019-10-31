10 Best Athlete Halloween Costumes of 2019 By Stephen Douglas | Oct 31 2019

1. Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal and his girlfriend Kamiah Adams went as both the darkest and brightest couple of the season, Joker and Harley Quinn.

2. Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky

This is not how couples costumes work. Dustin Johnson was a fro-less Jackie Moon and Paulina Gretzky was one of the East Compton Clovers from Bring It On. Interesting choices all around.

3. Gritty

If no one else will defend the world, then I must. It me, Wonder Gritty. pic.twitter.com/WhxHKub8He — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 26, 2019

Gritty Gadot.

4. Jimmy Graham

Had to represent @JoseAltuve27 and @TheJudge44 from the ALCS at @packers Halloween party! @astros @yankees we are ready for our local tryouts. They call me big red and I hit dingers. @weirnateatc pic.twitter.com/EVpuom28Of — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) October 28, 2019

Graham got some help from the Packers assistant athletic trainer to recreate the greatest moment in baseball history. The time that Aaron Judge, who is tall, stood next to Jose Altuve, who is not.

5. Paul George

Paul George as The Night King is the kind of costume that you can't really half-ass. If Dwight Schrute spent $129 to be a Sith Lord, Paul George must have spent at least $150 on this fit.

6. DeAndre Hopkins

Make a wish ?‍♂️?‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HMiz0AWnj8 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) October 29, 2019

Incredible makeup, but Hopkins should have gone as the Robin Williams version of Genie.

7. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

This is really all Gabrielle Union donning her cheerleading outfit from Bring It On.

8. Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas really dressed up as an Oompa Loompa for Halloween ?



(via kayla_jasmin_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/jiHMvDMi9V — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 29, 2019

Isaiah Thomas was an Oompa Loompa. His choice.

9. Russell Wilson and Ciara

Russell Wilson and Ciara as Jay-Z and Beyonce. Two rich, famous, talented people dressed as two rich, famous, talented people. This is what dressing up during the scariest time of year is all about.

10. Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins as Toy Story characters is #squadgoals. No wonder they're 9-1-2 this season.