The 10 Best Goals From Euro 2020
The finals of Euro 2020 are set as Italy will face England at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday. With virtually all of the tournament behind us, it's time to reflect on just how great the action has been during the last month.
Here's our look at the 10 best goals from Euro 2020 so far.
1. Paul Pogba, France vs. Switzerland
What. A. Strike. Pogba's gorgeous blast from 25 yards out was stunning and the most brilliant goal of the tournament.
2. Patrik Schick, Czech Republic vs. Scotland
Schick scored a goal from 50 yards out. Yeah, that makes the list and, if anything, it's certainly the most memorable goal of the tournament.
3. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal vs. Hungary
This goal was just a thing of beauty. The strike wasn't anything special after Ronaldo juked the keeper out of his shoes, instead it was the setup that was gorgeous. The intricate passing woven together to create this tally makes it memorable.
4. Andreas Christensen, Denmark vs. Russia
A wonderstrike from Andreas Christensen sent Denmark into a frenzy and rightfully so. This goal started the brilliant run that took the Danes to the semifinals.
5. Andriy Yarmolenko, Ukraine vs. Netherlands
Ukraine lost this match to the Dutch 3-2, but Yarmolenko's brilliant 75th minute missile was the talk of the football world in the aftermath.
6. Luka Modric, Croatia vs. Scotland
This outside-foot shot from Modric buried a plucky Scotland side in the final game of Group D action. It was a moment of brilliance from the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner.
7. Aaron Ramsey, Wales vs. Turkey
Ramsey's perfectly-timed run and Gareth Bale's picture-perfect cross was the best memory of Euro 2020 for Wales.
8. Robert Lewandowski, Poland vs. Sweden
Robert Lewandowski is arguably the best pure goal scorer in the world, and he just decided to do it all on his own on this play.
9. Aleksei Miranchuk, Russia vs. Finland
Aleksei Miranchuk gets some help from his teammates here with a few sweet little passes then finds the back of the net with a perfect little left-footed flick.
10. Kevin de Bruyne, Belgium vs. Denmark
Kevin de Bruyne is one of the best players in the world and he showed his quality on this strike after a picture-perfect setup from his Belgian teammates.