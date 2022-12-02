Best Goals of the 2022 World Cup Group Stage
The 2022 World Cup has advanced to the knockout stage as 16 teams have survived and moved on. The opening round has been full of incredible soccer action. Now that we've come to this point, it's time to review the best goals from the group stage.
Richarlison, Brazil vs. Serbia
The was the goal of the tournament so far. Richarlison, the 25-year-old Tottenham forward, finished a bicycle kick you'll be seeing on highlight reels and in commercials for years.
Luis Chavez, Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia
Luis Chavez's absolute laser of a free kick gave Mexico a 2-0 lead over Saudi Arabia and hope of advancing. It all went for naught as a 2-1 win was not enough to advance beyond the group stage. Still, this was an absolute stunner and a hell of a way for him to pick up his first international goal.
Marcus Rashford, England vs. Wales
England smashed Wales 3-0 to clinch the top spot in Group B. This brilliant free kick from Marcus Rashford got it all started. He later added a second tally, giving him three goals in the tournament.
Enzo Fernandez, Argentina vs. Mexico
Enzo Fernandez's wonder-strike was his first international goal in only his fifth cap for Argentina. It sealed a 2-0 win over Mexico and got the team back on track after a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia to open the World Cup.
Vincent Aboubakar, Cameroon vs. Serbia
One of the most perfect little chips you'll ever see. Vincent Aboubakar's sweet chip shot goal launched Cameroon's comeback against Serbia for a 3-3 draw. It was originally called offsides but on review the goal was granted.
Christian Pulisic, United States vs. Iran
This one doesn't make the list solely due to Christian Pulisic's gutsy finish, it's about the over-the-top pass from Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest's header assist. It was a beautiful setup and Pulisic finished it with no care for his body.
Salem Al-Dawsari, Saudi Arabia vs. Argentina
Saudi Arabia's 2-1 win over Argentina was one of the upsets of the tournament so far. Salem Al-Dawsari's brilliant strike from the top corner of the box put the Saudis ahead for good at 2-1. Truly an oustanding goal.
Cody Gakpo, Netherlands vs. Ecuador
Cody Gakpo has had a breakout tournament, bagging a goal in each group stage match. He got things started early during the Netherlands' 1-1 draw with Ecuador, unleashing a beautiful strike from the top of the box in the sixth minute. Gakpo looks like a budding star.