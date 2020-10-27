Five Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 8
By Liam McKeone | Oct 27, 2020, 12:07 PM EDT
It's Week 8 of the NFL season and the fantasy football season. We all have a pretty good idea about where our teams stand now. Regardless of your record, you can always use some waiver wire help. So, here we are. These are the best waiver wire pickups for Week 8. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Nelson Agholor, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (Available in 97 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Ah, yes, remember this guy? Agholor has suddenly found new life in a Raiders offense that loves to go deep early and often. With first-round pick Henry Ruggs III struggling with some minor injuries, Agholor has been Derek Carr's go-to deep threat over the last two games, and he has delivered. Last week he notched 21.7 fantasy points on the strength of five catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Next week, he'll be going up against the Browns, who have given up more fantasy points to receivers this year than all but one team. He's in line for a productive day and, if he doesn't get the dropsies again, could be a long-term contributor.
Scotty Miller, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Available in 91 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
I tried to tell you weeks ago about Miller, but it seems most of ESPN's fantasy players don't read my column. Their loss, your gain. Now, we have no idea how the Antonio Brown signing is going to go, but we do know that he will not be playing in Tampa's Week 8 matchup against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. So Miller is good for at least a one-week pickup after he posted 22.9 fantasy points this past week against a better defense than what New York will be trotting out on Monday. His value skyrocketed today when news broke that Chris Godwin will miss the game with a fractured finger. Hop on Miller while you can, even if he might be defunct in five or so weeks.
JaMychal Hasty, RB, San Francisco 49ers (Available in 93 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
What a perfect name for a running back. They are all very hasty, but none are as hasty as Hasty. Anyway! One of the few aspects of football we can generally rely on is Kyle Shanahan offenses racking up yards on the ground. That was certainly the case this past Sunday when his Niners gashed the Patriots in the run game and Jeff Wilson was leading the charge. But he hurt his ankle. In comes Hasty. Hasty runs hard and appears first in line for carries this week against Seattle's terrible, awful, no-good defense, especially after Jerick McKinnon received virtually no playing time this past week. Hasty's staying power is still up in the air, but for this week, he's a good pickup.
Rashard Higgins, WR, Cleveland Browns (Available in 99 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Higgins hits that fantasy sweet spot of a big week last week (17 points on six catches for 110 yards) and is extremely available, only rostered in 0.5 percent of all ESPN leagues. Baker Mayfield was forced to spread the love after Odell Beckham Jr. went down with a torn ACL and that'll continue throughout the season. There's no guarantee Higgins will be the main beneficiary of that, but if you need a FLEX option with upside, you could do worse. Pair that with the fact that he's going up against an average Las Vegas secondary and he could be a difference-maker.
Greg Ward, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (Available in 73 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Ward has been quietly consistent for the Eagles this year, even if his fantasy output hasn't been noteworthy thus far. He's caught at least four passes in five of seven games and had 15.2 fantasy points on Sunday. Philadelphia will be going up against a pretty bad Dallas secondary this week, and Carson Wentz obviously trusts Ward enough to throw in his direction with some regularity. He's a low-ceiling, high-floor candidate for this week.