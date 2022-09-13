5 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 2
Week 1 of the NFL season has come and gone. Your fantasy team might need some help. Scratch that-- you definitely need some help if you're here. Or you're just being greedy. Either way, welcome to The Big Lead's weekly fantasy football waiver wire analysis.
Week 2 is an important week for momentum, either gaining it back or ensuring it grows. Here are the best waiver wire pickups out there. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Jeff Wilson Jr. (Available in 96 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
The Niners lost Elijah Mitchell for two months and now it's Jeff Wilson Jr.'s turn. It has historically been risky business riding with any running back in Kyle Shanahan's offense due to the head coach's propensity to spread out carries, but with Mitchell down for the count, it's Wilson Jr. and two rookies on the depth chart. There's a good chance he ends up with the bulk of the snaps and everyone eats in this offense when it isn't pouring outside. Wilson is a great and extremely available pickup for this week.
Devin Duvernay (Available in 98 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
It was not Rashod Bateman but Devin Duvernay who put up big numbers in Week 1 for the Ravens. In the past, Baltimore made their money on the ground and that's where most of the fantasy points have laid. But J.K. Dobbins is still making his way back from injury, putting the onus on Jackson to make it happen through the air. Tight ends are still his favorite red zone targets but Duvernay showed off some deep ball threat that could make him a 1-to-1 replacement for Hollywood Brown without the dropsies. This may be his biggest output of the year but we're seeing glimmers of a connection between him and Jackson that is worth putting a claim in for.
O.J. Howard (Available in 99 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
O.J. Howard?? O.J. Howard. The former first-round pick landed in Houston after training camp and started his Texans career off with a bang by catching two touchdown passes. We shouldn't expect him to do that again in Week 2 against the Broncos, admittedly. But quality tight end production is nigh impossible to find in fantasy football and Howard is worth a flier, if only because Davis Mills has no one else to throw to.
Jahan Dotson (Available in 98 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
Relying on a Carson Wentz-led team for fantasy production is always a risk which is probably why Dotson is so widely available. But the rookie made the most of his targets and Wentz seems to trust him, which is worth a lot in fantasy land. First-year wideouts are tricky when it comes to production and that's why you shouldn't start Dotson outright. Still, there's something brewing here. Matters are helped a lot next week by going up against a bad Lions secondary.
DeAndre Carter (Available in 99 Percent of ESPN Leagues)
The Chargers have a prolific offense and Keenan Allen left their home opener with a hamstring injury, leaving the door open for someone just like Carter. He showed out against the Raiders and seems primed to take over the targets Allen would've received. There is definitely a one-hit wonder risk here, especially with the way Justin Herbert tends to spread the football. But Los Angeles is often playing in close games which means the opportunity for catches will almost always be there. Worth a flier and only start-worthy if your WR setup is dire.