Best FanDuel PA Promo Ending: How to Get $200 Bonus Bets and Use on App

FanDuel Pennsylvania Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code?
Bet Requirements
$200
$10
$5
No
First bet must win
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Pennsylvania
Here’s how you can claim your $200 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more
- Win your wager and get your bonus
You can bet on anything, but you must deposit at least $10 and put at least $5 to be eligible for this bonus offer.
If you win that first bet, you can spend your bonus bets on anything!
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Bonus bets allow you to bet on sports without risking any of your own money.
If you place a bet with bonus funds, you’ll get withdrawable cash if your bet wins! If your bet loses, you’ll have the value of your bonus that you risked deducted from your funds.
How else can you win cash without putting money on the line?
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel makes it easy for you to use your bonus funds.
All you have to do is select a wager to add it to your bet slip and then go to place the bet. There you’ll see an option to apply bonus credit to the stake rather than money from your account.
Make sure you selected the bonus credit, type in how much you want to use and then place the bet!
Just remember: your bonus bets expire seven days after claiming this offer, so make sure you spend yours in time.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Pennsylvania?
Yes, mobile sports betting has been legal in Pennsylvania since May, 2019.
Is FanDuel Legit in Pennsylvania?
FanDuel is one of the most popular and most trusted sportsbooks in the industry.
It’s built up an impressive reputation as one of the best sportsbooks in Pennsylvania over the past four-plus years of operating in your state.
Is FanDuel Legal in Pennsylvania?
Yes. FanDuel is licensed and regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Pennsylvania?
Yes, with an exception. You can bet on any college team when wagering in Pennsylvania, but you cannot bet on college player props.
What is the Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook?
It’s a matter of opinion as to which sportsbook is the best in Pennsylvania, but FanDuel has to be mentioned.
FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook in the nation for a reason! It has the best app in the industry, big promotions, and tons of fun betting lines, including pre-made same-game parlays.
But you won’t want to limit yourself to just one sportsbook.
If you sign up with multiple sportsbooks, you’ll always be able to compare odds (betting on the best ones) and you can claim all of the best bonus offers!
Best Pennsylvania Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel has the biggest bonus offer in Pennsylvania, but why stop there?
Here are the other awesome welcome bonuses available in Pennsylvania:
Sportsbook
PA Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code?
DraftKings
$150
$10
$5
No
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
No
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
BIGLEAD1000
