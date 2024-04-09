Best FanDuel Masters Promo: How to Claim $150 Bonus Bet Offer
Bet $5 on the Masters, win $150 guaranteed!
The best tournament in golf starts this week and FanDuel Sportsbook is celebrating with a brand-new bonus offer!
You’ll get $150 in bonus bets if you bet your first $5 or more at FanDuel on ANY Masters Tournament wager, win or lose.
How to Claim the FanDuel Promo Code
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus at FanDuel:
- Click this link and sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more into your account
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
If you signed up with FanDuel last week, you would have had to win your first bet to get bonus bets.
But now all you have to do is meet the minimum requirements of a $10 deposit and a $5 first bet! Your bonus bets will arrive within 72 hours of your first wager’s completion, guaranteed.
FanDuel Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None
What is FanDuel?
FanDuel is a gambling and entertainment company that was founded in 2009 as a daily fantasy sports company.
It’s since expanded into sports betting, horse racing wagers and casino games as gambling has been legalized in several U.S. states over the past few years.
Now, FanDuel is the most popular sportsbook in the nation. It’s known for having a highly-rated app and some of the biggest promotions in the industry.
What are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Since you’re guaranteed to get bonus bets with this new-user offer, you should know what you’re working with.
Bonus bets are house credits that allow you to wager on sports without risking your own money.
You won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you when wagering since it’s house credit, but you will be able to withdraw any of your winnings!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Promo
You can use your bonus bets on any of the betting markets available at FanDuel.
That means you can bet on any game in any sport, including in-game live betting. However, you cannot combine your bonus bets with other promotions or bonus offers.
You’ll see the option to apply your bonus credit any time you go to place a bet. Select that option, then type in how much of your bonus you want to risk and place the bet!
You can track your remaining bonus funds in your account information. Keep in mind that those bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so you’ll want to use all of yours within a week.
What States is FanDuel Legal In?
FanDuel is legal in over 20 U.S. states to varying levels of access.
These states have access to FanDuel online via a mobile device and at retail sportsbooks: AZ, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA and WV.
These states have access to FanDuel only online: CO, KY, NC, MA, TN, VA, VT and WY.
FanDuel Refer-A-Friend Bonus
If you’re enjoying your bonus bets, we have good news for you: you’ll have more chances to claim bonus bets by referring your friends!
The process is simple.
Find your unique referral link in your account and send it to a friend. Your friend must then click the link, sign up with FanDuel, deposit $10 and then wager $10 within 30 days of account creation.
Once that’s done, you’ll both get $50 in bonus bets!
FanDuel Promo Terms & Conditions
There’s not much else to know about this offer than the obvious details.
You must be a new user, 21+ years of age, in a state with legal sports betting and you may not have any affiliation with FanDuel.
Then, all you have to do is deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on any game and you’ll be guaranteed to get your bonus bets!
FanDuel vs DraftKings App Ranking
FanDuel and DraftKings are the two most popular sportsbooks, so it only makes sense that they also have the best apps.
I’m taking FanDuel over DraftKings because of how easy it is to use and how well-organized the odds are.
But DraftKings is a great choice too, and there’s no reason to pick just one.
Signing up with multiple sportsbooks means you’ll have access to more odds and promotions!
Here’s what to do at DraftKings:
Click here to sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook. Then, deposit $10 and bet $5 on anything. You’ll win $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed!
