Ranking the Top 10 Centers in the NBA
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 10 2020
1. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Generally, building your franchise around a 7-foot, 250-pound center in the year 2020 is frowned upon, but Jokic is more of a point guard trapped in Bryant Reeves' body. He was the All-NBA First Team center last season and will turn 25 next month. It will take an incredible leap for anyone to catch this incredibly skilled big man anytime soon.
2. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Embiid was the All-NBA second team center last season for the second straight year. Same for All-Defensive team. His numbers are down a little from a season ago and he just suffered a painful finger injury, but he's still a force when he's out there.
3. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
The two-time Defensive Player of the Year averages 14.6 points per game on just 8.4 field goal attempts. This season he's averaging a career-high 14.4 rebounds per game.
4. Nikola Vucevic, Orlando Magic
He's top 20 in the NBA in PER. He's averaging 11.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game and making 1.6 three-pointers each night. What more could you want from a center?
5. Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
Adebayo making a big leap is a big reason the Miami Heat are in 2nd place in the Eastern Conference this season. He is averaging 15.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game. He's thought to be one of the Miami Heat's few untouchable players.
6. Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons
Leads the league in rebounding and Total Rebounding Percentage. As of right now, Drummond has the 8th-highest career rebounding average of any player ever. He's also averaging career-highs in points, assists and steals. Sure, he's doing it for the Pistons, but the numbers still count.
7. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers
Sabonis has the best pedigree of any center and he's slowly inching upwards as a player. This year he's averaging 18 points, 13.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists and has helped the Pacers stay in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race without Victor Oladipo.
8. Montrezl Harrell, Houston Rockets
He's averaging career-highs in points (19.4) and rebounds (7.3) and makes up one half of one of the best pick-and-roll duos in the league with Lou Williams. Maybe most importantly, he's appeared in 37 of 38 games for the Clippers this season.
9. Clint Capela, Houston Rockets
Averaging a career-high 14.4 rebounds this season. His stats are almost identical to Rudy Gobert's, right down to their team records.
10. Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder
With Russell Westbrook gone, Adams has finally been allowed to grab 10 rebounds per game. He also has a career-high 2.7 assists per game this season to go along with his usual 12 points on eight shots a night.