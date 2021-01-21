The Big Lead
Latest Media Gossip Musings Leads

Best Tweets and Memes of Bernie Sanders Sitting at the Inauguration

By Ryan Phillips | Jan 21, 2021, 1:35 AM EST

Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony
Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States At U.S. Capitol Inauguration Ceremony | Pool/Getty Images

While Joe Biden's was the focus of Wednesday's presidential inauguration festivities, Bernie Sanders managed to get plenty of attention for himself. A photo of Sanders sitting alone during the ceremony at the Capitol took the Internet by storm.

Here's the photo:

I don't know if it's the way he's sitting, the fact that he's alone or the incredibly thick mittens he's wearing, but something about that photo struck a chord with people. People immediately began photoshopping him into all sorts of situations, some more humorous than others. A lasting meme was created from that simple shot of a 79-year-old man watching the inauguration.

What follows is some of the best work the Internet did with that photo: