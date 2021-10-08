Getting Strong Substitute Teacher Vibes from Bengals OC Brian Callahan
The Cincinnati Bengals have been a pleasant surprise over the first month of the NFL season, jumping out to a 3-1 record. Much of that success can be attributed to the chemistry between Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, who are chasing even bigger things after winning a national championship together at LSU. So far Chase has 17 catches for 294 yards and a team-high four touchdowns. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan mentioned that it'd be great to increase the number of targets the game-breaking wide receiver gets per game.
But that's not really what's important here. The order of the day is to appreciate the ingenuity of both team and press alike to make sure reporters' recording devices could pick up Callahan's thoughts. With no permanent structure near where the presser was talking place, a quick-thinker sprung into action and found one of those rolling carts a substitute teacher would wheel in when it was time to watch a movie instead of learn.
Not the first person to point this out, but there was no better feeling. Especially if you were unprepared to turn in homework or take a test or do anything more demanding than watch a grainy 1980s video about the Mayans or photosynthesis. On some instances, the teacher would give up entirely and show, like, Back to the Future III to reinforce something about America's expansion West. Did it ever make a lot of sense? No. But dammit if any kid would complain.
Of course, the wheel-y cart was not all fun and games. I'd wager 40 percent of my generation learned of the O.J. Simpson verdict while looking at one of these. Same with the other tragic events of the 90s and early aughts. The wheel-y cart giveth and it taketh away. And that, in and of itself, is a life lesson.
Where was I? Oh yeah. If Chase gets 10 targets a game and Burrow continues to progress, the Bengals are definitely capable of stealing a playoff spot this year. Great news for a franchise seeking its first playoff win since these things were all the rage in classrooms.