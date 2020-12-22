Ben Roethlisberger Looks Like He Should Retire the Same Day He Announced He'll Play Another Season
By Stephen Douglas | Dec 21, 2020, 9:58 PM EST
Ben Roethlisberger looks absolutely washed. Again. The Pittsburgh Steelers were down 17-0 to the Cincinnati Bengals after a half on Monday Night Football. Roethlisberger had completed just 7-of-16 passes for 19 yards and one interception. He also fumbled twice (losing one) and threw a couple of other passes that could have or should have been intercepted.
Earlier today Adam Schefter reported that Big Ben intended to return to Pittsburgh for another season. Tonight you would understand if he retired at halftime like Vontae Davis did two years ago. He played one of the worst two quarters of football you could imagine. Steelers fans should be terrified about their future.
At one point during the first half, Roethlisberger had completed five of 13 passes for -2 yards. That's NEGATIVE TWO. Five completion and they went backwards cumulatively. That seems like something that wouldn't have ever happened before at any level. Five complete passes totaling negative yardage. It doesn't seem possible!
Roethlisberger has now thrown interceptions in the last five games. After the Steelers started 11-0, they are on their way to their third consecutive loss. They do not look like a team ready to climb any mountains and Roethlisberger looks as incapable as anyone on the roster.
Who knows where Roethlisberger and the Steelers go from here, down 17 at the half to a two-win team without Joe Burrow, but it seems unlikely to be anywhere good. Could Tomlin really turn to Mason Rudolph? It seems unlikely right now, but how much more does he need to see? Roethlisberger looks finished.