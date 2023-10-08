Becky Hammon Had to be Censored During the WNBA Finals on ESPN
Becky Hammon has the Las Vegas Aces back in the WNBA Finals for the second time in her first two years as a head coach. Last year they won the championship. This year they're taking on MVP Brianna Stewart and the team with the second best record in the league. During Game1 Hammon was mic'd up for ESPN and the first time they tried to show off that technology Hammon had some choice words that the censors did not want the public to hear.
Who knows what she was saying, but she certainly didn't look happy. This clip is from right after A'ja Wilson was called for a technical foul for defensive three seconds so she probably disagreed with the call. Or her team's effort. You know, could be any of the usual stuff that gets a coach screaming and maybe hurling some obscenities early in a series.
Hammon would know. She spent the better part of a decade on the San Antonio Spurs bench behind Gregg Popovich. The Aces went 26-10 during the 2022 regular season and then they won eight of ten games on their way to the title. This year they were an even more impressive 34-6 in the regular season and swept the first two rounds of the postseason.