The Bears' Bright Orange Uniforms vs. Cowboys Are Ugly as Sin
The Chicago Bears are in Dallas playing the Cowboys on the Sunday of Halloween weekend, attempting to keep the momentum they surprisingly gained against the Patriots on primetime television last week. For some reason, though, Chicago is wearing different uniforms than normal and opted for an utterly heinous shade of orange that clashes brutally with the Cowboys blue.
The people agree with me!
I think the worst part of these uniforms is the helmet. The jersey's shade of orange isn't exactly attractive but you could work with it if the usual Bears helmet was in play. But no. They had to go with the matching helmet and it burns the corneas.