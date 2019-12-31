This is Mitch Trubisky's Last Chance in Chicago By Brian Giuffra | Dec 31 2019 Bears QB Mitch Trubisky. | Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Bears GM Ryan Pace gave Mitch Trubisky a vote of confidence in his season-ending press conference, confirming Trubisky will be the Bears starting quarterback entering the 2020 season.

#Bears GM Ryan Pace states the obvious at their end-of-season press : QB Mitch Trubisky will his starting QB in 2020. The organization have whole-heartedly supported him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2019

That Pace had to make such a statement about the Bears former No. 2 overall pick, after giving other similar statements about him week-to-week this year, tells you everything you need to know. This is it for Mitch Trubisky in Chicago. If he can't perform in 2020, he'll be sent packing on the next gust of wind from Lake Michigan.

Entering his fourth year in the league in 2020, having regressed both statistically and observationally from Year 2 to Year 3, the Bears know what they have in Trubisky. He's a game manager at best, a game changer for the other team at worst. That's not being mean. It's pointing out the obvious for a player with 29 interceptions and 21 total fumbles in 41 starts as the Bears quarterback.

The general consensus around the league is that Trubisky remains the only thing holding the Bears back from competing for a Super Bowl. Stats support that, with the Bears featuring the No. 1 and No. 4 scoring defense in the league the last two years. Meanwhile their offense was No. 29 in the league in scoring this year, the same place Trubisky ranked in QBR. Last year he was No. 19. Not bad, but not exactly No. 2 overall pick material.

It's not Trubisky's fault he was encumbered with unfair expectations based on his draft position. Unfortunately, he does have to deal with the consequences. Bears fans expect more from him. The general public does, too. He flashes elite ability in moments, but not nearly often enough, and they rarely come against good teams.

This year, in six games against teams with a winning record (excluding Week 4 against the Vikings where he got injured early on), he threw four TDs, four INTs, and averaged 248 yards passing. The Bears went 1-5 in those games. That simply won't get it done.

It's clear the Bears see the same thing we see in Trubisky, but entering the fourth year of his rookie deal, it really doesn't make sense to cut bait now. Instead, give him one more year to prove what he's capable of. But at this point they know what they have: A fourth-year QB who needs a vote of confidence seemingly every week from head coach Matt Nagy. Pace provided Trubisky with another one heading into next season. That will likely be the last if he doesn't step up and prove those votes of confidence are justified.