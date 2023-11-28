Bears' Kyler Gordon Penalized Because His Helmet Fell Apart
Kyler Gordon, the Chicago Bears' second year cornerback, had a rough first half against the Minnesota Vikings. It's not that he was being picked on by Josh Dobbs and the Vikings offense, it's that the officials would not cut him a break. Most notably when he was called for taunting because his helmet was falling apart.
Jaylon Johnson intercepted a Dobbs pass during the second quarter and Gordon's facemask got pulled off during the play. As his facemask dangled awkwardly, Gordon had the audacity to take his helmet off and a flag was immediately thrown.
Troy Aikman and Joe Buck did not like the call and as usual rules analyst John Parry was unable to offer comfort.
It's just a little crazy that taking your helmet off is an automatic 15-yard penalty under any and all circumstances. All Gordon did was take off faulty equipment and get penalized for showing it off like he was an annoyed parent who had been forced to bring their baby into the office.
Yes, here it is. Look at it. I'm supposed to be on paternity leave right now. I'll check my e-mail when I'm back in a few weeks.
And what does he get for his trouble? The threat of being kicked out of the game if his hat falls off again. The NFL really is something else sometimes.