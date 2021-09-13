Twitter Reacts to Justin Fields' Very Limited Playing Time
Justin Fields played five snaps in his NFL debut. It was a lot less than, well, what everyone wanted. Fields completed two passes on two attempts and scored one of the two touchdowns the Chicago Bears managed in their season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Needless to say football fans in general were perplexed as Andy Dalton game-managed his way to 206 yards and an interception. Twitter reacted with great confusion as they wondered what it would take for Matt Nagy to play the exciting rookie that the Bears just took with the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here are some of the best tweets.
The clock is ticking for Nagy. If the Bears aren't winning, he's only going to have an increasingly difficult time justifying keeping Fields on the bench. And the memes will only intensify.