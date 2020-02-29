Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim Players Refuse to Play Final Minutes of Match in Support of Hoffenheim Owner
By Liam McKeone | Feb 29 2020
Bayern Munich faced off against Hoffenheim today, but the match was never really finished. Sure, the clock hit 90:00 and the game ended, but the final ten minutes of play was nothing more than some juggling by both sides.
Bayern Munich's fans held up signs criticizing Hoffenheim's owner, Dietmar Hopp. Both Bayern and Hoffenheim players weren't happy about the sign, and play was even stopped as Bayern Munich players ran over to the fans to tell them to put the signs away.
The fans then took out another sign, leading to both teams refusing to play the last minutes of the match.
Hopp has been a target lately for German fans. Here's why:
This is a bizarre display that we rarely see in any sport. Players on both sides unified against fans in support of an owner is quite a sight.