Baseball Foods, Ranked
By Brian Giuffra | Jul 23 2020
The 2020 Major League Baseball season kicks off today. Sadly, no fans will be in attendance. Sure, FOX will have digital fans superimposed on your screen, but those fake fans can't enjoy ballpark concessions like you and me. That's why I didn't consider holograms when coming up with this list. Real people only. Real food only. Because baseball will always be connected with food in some way.
First, I want to start by saying, this isn't a list with the fancy, schmancy food you see popping up at stadiums around the country. I could tell you the Momofuku fried chicken at CitiField is the best, but who cares? This is about the staples, the peanuts and cracker jacks, not the sushi and sashimi in San Diego. So, without further ado, here are the best classic ballpark foods, ranked accordingly.
10. Nachos
I never got nachos at the ballpark. So messy, so hard to share, impossible to completely clean off your hands without a faucet. Still, you see them all the time so clearly people like them.
9. Popcorn
It's salty. It's buttery. It gets the job done.
8. Hamburger/Cheeseburger
A very American food staple while watching America's pastime is usually an easy win. Sometimes, however, you get the hockey puck burger and are disappointed. It's just one of those things that's relatively easy to get wrong and I've been burned before -- pun intended.
7. Ice Cream
There's something special about being a kid and eating soft serve from a miniature plastic batting helmet and getting it all over your hands, clothes, and those sitting within a four-seat radius. The reason this isn't higher is because, honestly, you can get ice cream anywhere. It's not like this is a baseball staple. Moving on...
6. Sunflower Seeds
Nothing says baseball more than littering the floor beneath and around you with discarded, chewed-up sunflower seeds. Plus, players chew them so it's kinda like you're playing while eating them in the stands.
5. Frech Fries
Hot out of the fryer with some ketchup, doesn't get much better.
4. Cracker Jack
Sticky, sweet and crunchy, these delicacies are enhanced by the all-powerful salty compliment of the...
3. Peanuts
When you mix peanuts and crack jacks, life is better. But if I had to choose only one, I'm getting peanuts simply because they go better with every drink.
2. Pretzel
Personally, I need mustard on mine, but this salty treat always delivers smiles and, despite what your friend may tell you, you can share a pretzel.
1. Hot Dog
Whatever condiments you choose, if any at all, you can't go wrong with a hot dog while watching baseball. It's the quintessential baseball food and, whether its a footlong or regular, getting one grilled on a flattop is special.