Bart Scott to Joe Burrow: 'You Won a Lifetime, Career Ass-Kicking From the Baltimore Ravens'
Joe Burrow had the game of his young NFL career this past Sunday when he threw for over 500 yards and four touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens. He and the Cincinnati Bengals beat down their divisional rivals for all four quarters and did not take their foot off the gas pedal when the game was in hand, inspiring the well-trodden argument of how much is too much in professional football.
Were Burrow and the Bengals being classless by piling on, especially given Baltimore's injury issues? Should the Ravens have simply stopped them if they didn't want to lose 41-21? It is an age-old discussion that quickly becomes tiresome for anybody not passionately invested in the teams in question.
Because it is the AFC North and tensions often run high between these teams, there are plenty of people passionately invested in both sides who will bicker about this until the heat death of the universe. Including some members of the media. Enter Bart Scott, who went on Get Up this morning and promised Burrow he just earned himself a "lifetime, career ass-kicking" for embarassing the Ravens organization as he did.
Scott, as you could probably garner from his generous use of the colloquial "we," used to play for the Ravens. He is, in essence, stating that Burrow has made an enemy for life in the form of the entire organization. This whole rant sounds a whole lot like a Heat Culture monologue except the football version.
Maybe Burrow did poke the bear, as Scott says. But he probably won't have to worry about that until next year, given the Bengals have already played Baltimore twice and are far more likely to make the playoffs than the Ravens.
For the neutral observer, though, it's all great content.