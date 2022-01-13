Bart Scott Suggests Josh Allen Take Viagra to Keep Warm vs. Patriots
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots on Saturday in the Wild Card round. It is the third matchup between the division rivals and promises to be a good one.
The last time they played in Buffalo, things got real weird as the wind was so strong that the Patriots threw the ball only three times and still won the game. This time around, it shouldn't be so windy, which means we'll see something more closely resembling a normal football game for normal people. It is, however, going to be frigid. Early forecasts suggest temperatures for gametime will be in the single digits.
This, of course, means keeping warm is of the highest priority for both sides. The Get Up crew discussed that challenge this morning on ESPN and Dianna Russini noted that Allen told her in the past that he struggles in that kind of chill because his poor circulation lead to (literal) cold feet.
Bart Scott decided this was the moment to chime in with a football hack that only a former NFLer would know. He suggested that Allen take Viagra before the game to ensure his circulation is at optimal capacity.
Here's the full segment:
Ah... yeah, I mean, maybe! Scott has been in that position and most of us watching haven't, so maybe he's on to something. To an uninformed observer it seems like there may be... other issues that arise if Allen takes Viagra before playing football.
But hey. What do we know, right?