Bart Scott Will Shave Eyebrow if Eagles Beat Niners on Sunday
The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after a dominant Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons. The team dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball and Jalen Hurts looked like an above-average starting quarterback, which is coming as a surprise to most of us after he and all of his teammates looked disastrous in the waning days of the 2020 season.
Maybe Hurts is that good, or maybe Nick Sirianni is That Guy, or maybe the Falcons are actually the worst team in football. The nature of Week 1 is to assume we know which is true despite the size of the sample.
Over at ESPN, Bart Scott is getting frustrated with the anointing of Hurts as the next Philly savior. After spending much of the day decrying Hurts' ability to take down the San Francisco 49ers this week, Scott put his money where his eyebrow is and made a bet with fellow footballer-turned-ESPNer Damien Woody-- if the Niners lose to Hurts and the Eagles on Sunday, Scott will shave an eyebrow.
Unfortunately for all of us, it's unlikely Scott will have to pay up. Hurts looked good and the Eagles looked better as a whole than most expected, but the Niners are basically starting the same team that went to a Super Bowl two years ago. If Kyle Shanahan hadn't put in the second-string defense and Deebo Samuel didn't fumble in Week 1, they would have beaten the Detroit Lions by 30 points.
But! Any given Sunday, as they say. It will hopefully be a good game, and if we're lucky, we'll see single eyebrow Bart Scott on Monday.