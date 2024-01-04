It Only Took Barstool's Jersey Jerry 2,657 Shots and 37 Hours to Hit a Hole-In-One
By Kyle Koster
There's a guy over at Barstool named Jersey Jerry and he apparently does a challenge every week. About 37 hours ago he decided he'd play golf on a simulator until he hit a hole-in-one. And for a very long time, he did not. It got pretty bleak. Hope was lost and found and then lost again. They had to convince him to go to bed late last night after about 90 minutes straight of shots that came nowhere near the green.
Audience for the YouTube live-stream grew and grew — at times flirting with six digits. Jerry slept on a blowup bed in the show of the simulator this morning, got up, had a massage and got back down to the business of trying to hole one from the tee box at Fake Pebble Beach No. 7.
On shot 2,627 it finally happened.
It was really quite a moment to end something that felt like a legitimate phenomenon. Tom Brady, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, and the PGA Tour were tweeting about it. It sort of broke contain and became A Thing from back when the Internet was fun and good. There were shades of Coach Duggs in there that just felt comfortable.
Now, some people will tell you that this is technically not a hole-in-one but actually a hole-in-2,627. They'd be correct but also not very fun.
That was something else. Really dumb and harmless and without real stakes. And yet ... a lot of time really well-spent for any of the thousands who were sucked in.