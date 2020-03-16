Bars, Restaurants, and Their Workers Really Need Help, Or There Will Be Dire Consequences

View this post on Instagram

Thank you for your leadership today, @jbpritzker. Like you, we believe in prioritizing the safety of our employees and our guests. As a chef, we also must call upon you today to announce immediately what you plan to do for our workers and for our small businesses so that when it is safe to feed others, we can continue to so. For more information on what chefs of Illinois are asking Governor Pritzker, swipe through this post. . @senduckworth @lightfootforchi @senatorvanpelt5th @aldermanburnett @illinoisrestaurants