Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers: How to watch, stream, TV channel, time
Stream the Ravens and Packers Week 3 preseason game live today.
By Kilty Cleary
The Green Bay Packers welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Lambeau Field for Week 3 of the preseason on Saturday.
The Packers haven't seen much from their starters this preseason, with quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Michael Pratt getting most of the work. Rookie running back Emanuel Wilson has been impressive, rushing for 108 yards and a touchdown, he will be someone to watch today.
Meanwhile, the Ravens have kept their starters out of the preseason as well. Although, quarterback Josh Johnson has been a standout performer, completing all 11 of his passes for 120 yards and a touchdown in his last game.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers
- Date: Saturday, August 24
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: NBC (WBAL- Baltimore, MD) NBC (WGBA- Green Bay- Appleton, WI)
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
BetMGM Odds and Betting Lines
Baltimore Ravens vs. Green Bay Packers (-2.5)
O/U: 33.5