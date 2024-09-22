Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys: free live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Baltimore Ravens will hit the road this weekend for a marquee matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys will look to bounce back after a 25-point loss to the Saints in Week 2. Despite the blowout, Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb will be ready to defend their home turf on Sunday and rebound with a victory against the winless Ravens.
WATCH: Ravens vs. Cowboys Live | Stream free on Fubo
Meanwhile, the Ravens find themselves in unfamiliar territory this week, currently sitting at the bottom of the AFC North with an 0-2 start to the season. It's a surprising position for a team with high expectations, and the pressure is mounting for them and Lamar Jackson to find their rhythm quickly.
Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Baltimore Ravens (-1) at Dallas Cowboys
O/U: 48
