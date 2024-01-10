Crazy Footage Of Baltimore Flooding Amid Major Storm
A massive storm is hitting the Mid-Atlantic region of the U.S. Tuesday night and Baltimore seems to be getting the worst of it. Shortly after sunset, massive rainfall was causing flooding in the city. The footage has finally reached the Internet and it's pretty crazy, and is like to to get worse.
If you know anything about Baltimore, the fact that the water is that high is crazy. Normally a storm like this one at this time of year would be a blizzard, but it's been far too warm to cause snow. Instead, flooding is the order of the day. Here's hoping people got their cars off those streets before it got too bad.
The storm is expected to move on from Baltimore tonight and continue heading north east, so more cities will soon be in its path.
There is likely to be more footage coming and we'll update it.