Tiny Fan Wearing 'Virginity Rocks' Speedo Ran Onto the Field During Orioles - Rangers ALDS Game 1
The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles met in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday. The game was briefly interrupted as a fan wearing nothing but tiny underwear and matching black socks ran onto the field. He was quickly taken down by security and then picked up and carried a few feet before a Baltimore police officer was able to reach the scene to apply handcuffs.
You can see him get taken down in the video below.
This was a mismatch from the start. The fan on the field was clearly the smallest person out there on Saturday. He got manhandled by multiple guards and then led away by a squadcar worth of Baltimore's finest and they all towered over him.
And yes, that underwear does say something. Should you zoom in and enhance, you will be able to read the words "VIRGINITY ROCKS." And I have to say this is quite a bold way to deliver this message. You get arrested and have to rely on sports bloggers to zoom in and enhance to spice up their headlines for anyone to find out that virginity rocks. We usually just focus on the tackle.
We've come quite a long way from the animal rights and anti-oil protests that have taken over our sporting events in the last few years.
UPDATE: Here's the view of the guy running onto the field with a better look at his bulge.