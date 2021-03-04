Baker Mayfield Thinks He Saw a UFO Fall Out of the Sky, Would Be a Good Candidate for First Contact
By Kyle Koster | Mar 4, 2021, 8:08 AM EST
Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, believe they saw a UFO drop out of the sky and fall toward Lake Travis on their way home from dinner last night, as we all have. Everyone here at The Big Lead believes him without reservations and knows that the truth is definitely out there, so we will not be accepting any jokes at Mayfield's expense.
The Cleveland Browns quarterback, quite obviously, would be a terrific candidate for first contact between human beings and extraterrestrials. It is imperative that the person representing mankind be cool under pressure and have a confident swagger because it's going to be absolutely terrifying to sit down and chop it up with the exotic visitors whose intentions will seem threatening even if they simply want to make minimalist art like the ones in Arrival or jam out like the ones in Close Encounters of the Third Kind.
Plus, if aliens meet an NFL quarterback with a big personality, it will make our species seem cooler to the aliens who, let's just face it, are going to be inherently awesome. Under no circumstances should our representative be a guy who works in insurance and whose major excitement is laying down mulch and/or grass seed before watching the Korn Ferry Tour online. Not that such a person exists or publishes posts on this here website.
Another thing Mayfield has going for him is name recognition. We all know Colin Cowherd's takes reach all corners of the galaxy and one has to think the aliens would be on the quarterback's side in that feud. It's also worth pointing out that Mayfield lives in a stadium, which could come in handy because aliens could be quite large.