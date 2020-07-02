Damien Woody: Baker Mayfield on Verge of Being in Mitch Trubisky's Position
By Brian Giuffra | Jul 02 2020
As a young quarterback, you don't want to be put in the same camp as Mitchell Trubisky right now. The 2017 No. 2 overall pick is entrenched in a battle for the starting quarterback job in Chicago after the Bears traded for Nick Foles this offseason because Trubisky wasn't getting the job done.
So it is with great displeasure for Baker Mayfield that I bring you the opinion of Damien Woody, who said on ESPN's Get Up today that Mayfield is one bad season away from being in the same spot as Trubisky. The impetus for this opinion was a story written by Bill Barnwell, who said this could be Mayfield's last year as the Browns starter. Remember, Mayfield was the No. 1 pick in the 2018 Draft.
If he doesn't make it happen this year, then he's going to be in a Mitchell Trubisky situation next offseason.- Damien Woody
That is what Woody said following a well-argued position where he points out all the talent Mayfield has around him (Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, etc.) heading into the 2020 season. With that much talent comes expectations. As a former No. 1 pick, the expectations are even higher. If he doesn't live up to them, could he be on his way out?
It does seem a little premature to make that argument now. Colin Cowherd said something similar last month. Mayfield is only entering his third year in the league. He wasn't great last year, but he was also in a new offense. He'll be in another new offense this year. You don't give up on a guy you drafted No. 1 overall after four seasons unless said player is an obvious bust a là JaMarcus Russell.
Mayfield is not an obvious bust. He had a solid rookie year and a slight regression in Year 2. Perhaps he completely falls apart this season and we are forced to consider this possibility in 2021. But it's still 2020 and Mayfield isn't going anywhere.