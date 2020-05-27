Baker Mayfield Says the Browns Are Done Talking, We'll Believe it When We See it
By Ryan Phillips | May 27 2020
Baker Mayfield did a video call on Wednesday where he discussed the Cleveland Browns' prospects for the upcoming season. One comment Mayfield made stood out, as he essentially claimed the Browns are done talking and just want to prove themselves on the field. Honestly, I'll believe that when I see it.
While that's a nice thought and the correct attitude, I have a hard time believing the Browns' roster is going to change its personality that dramatically. As for Mayfield... I mean, his entire brand in college was built around trash-talking.
The Browns were a talkative bunch entering and during the 2019 season. That didn't do much for them as they limped to a 6-10 record and were easily the NFL's most disappointing team. Mayfield himself was terrible in his second season. After a promising rookie year, he took a massive step back in 2019. He completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 3,827 yards, with 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. He also averaged 7.2 yards per attempt and wound up with a passer rating of 78.8. All of those numbers were worse than the line he put up during his rookie year.
With a new general manager in Andrew Berry and a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski, the culture might change in Cleveland. But until there's a roster overhaul I sincerely doubt the team will change its stripes.
With Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr. and others on the roster, don't expect some wild personality shift. Maybe it will happen, but it's really hard for guys to completely go against their nature.
We'll see if the Browns can keep their mouths shut and just perform on the field. It's really hard to see that happening.