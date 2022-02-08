Roundup: Australia Opens Back Up; Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes; Texans Hire Lovie Smith
Frontier to buy Spirit Airlines in $2.9 billion low-cost carriers deal ... Andrew Cuomo has mastered the Trumpian arts quite well ... Ryan Scott signs new deal with ESPN ... After two years of closed borders, Australia welcomes the world back ... Zac Taylor has been a miracle worker ... U.S. COVID cases drop 61 percent since January peak ... U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou out of Olympics ... Peloton stock is back on the rise ... A review of "Death on the Nile" ... The "Tinder Swindler" has been banned from the app ... Texans to hire Lovie Smith as head coach ... Mark Lye fired by SiriusXM over WNBA comments ... Leslie Jones will no longer live-tweet Olympics ... LaMelo Ball, Dejounte Murray named as injury replacements for All-Star Game ... MLB currently not testing anybody for steroids after expiration of previous agreement ... Auburn is still No. 1 in college basketball ...The Gameday Hammock seems like a cool creation ...
How the Bengals' small scouting staff built a Super Bowl team [Sports Illustrated]
The Bengals stuck by Zac Taylor when he was 6-25-1, it paid off [Yahoo Sports]
Harden-for-Simmons is happening. Eventually. Probably. Or not. [The Ringer]
When Tiger Woods raised the roof [PGA Tour]
How women are saving the NFL [Women's Health Magazine]
Ranking the NBA's most attractive trade targets ahead of the deadline [Fansided]
Dick Vitale's voice is louder than ever [The Big Lead]
Amanda Seyfried absolute nails Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout trailer.
A Dak Sheppard-Gabrielle Union Cheaper by the Dozen movie. What a world.
Johnny Knoxville once accidentally brought a fake grenade to the airport.
A trailer for the new E:60 on Whitney Houston's national anthem at Super Bowl XXV.
Queen -- "Crazy Little Thing Called Love"